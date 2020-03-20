Coronavirus : Indian captain Virat Kohli turns down selfie request by a girl amid virus fears ; Watch Video

Virat Kohli has turned down a fan from clicking a selfie with amid the outspread of coronavirus.

As per the guidelines of the World Health Organisation, the people have been asked to maintain a physical distance from the other party in order to avoid the risk of getting infected. Generally, Virat Kohli does not turn down a fan for a selfie but with the growing fear of the deadly disease, the Indian captain did not even stop from a picture.

In the video surfaced online, Kohli is seen walking out of the airport with a mask on his face. This fan came in from somewhere and requested the Indian captain for a selfie. But he didn’t stop and continued to walk out of the airport. The video was apparently taken while Virat was heading home after the series against South Africa got cancelled.

Here is a clip of that incident:

Virat Kohli was perhaps travelling to Lucknow or was returning to his home after the ODI series against South Africa was called-off last week. After the first game in Dharamsala was washed out without a ball being bowled, the Indian team had traveled to Lucknow for the second game before the BCCI called-off the series. The BCCI has also suspended the IPL till April 15 due to the outbreak.