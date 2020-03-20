Hyundai launched ‘Venue 1.5 diesel BS 6’: Know the price and features

South Korean auto maker Hyundai has has launched its sub-compact SUV Venue 1.5 diesel BS 6 in India.

Hyundai came up with the Venue sub-compact SUV last year. Now, the earlier engine was replaced with the BS 6 ready 1.5-litre U2 CRDi unit. It delivers a maximum power of 100 PS at 4,000 rpm, the power is backed-up by 240 Nm of peak torque. It is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Apart the new 1.5 oil-burner, the Venue also comes with two more engines – 1.2-litre Kappa and 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDI – both are BS6 compliant now.

Venue include safety features like 6 Airbags? Speed Sensing Auto Door lock, ESC/ESP & VSM (Vehicle Stability Mgt.), HAC (Hill Assist Control), BAS (Brake Assist System) and ISOFIX.

While the base variant E with BS 6 1.5-litre engine has been priced at ?8.09 lakh (ex-showroom), the top-end model SX(O) running on the same engine has been given a price tag of ?11.39 lakh (ex-showroom India). It is ?30,000 costlier than the BS 4 model it replaces.