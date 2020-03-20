“Justice delayed, but not denied” ,says Nirbhaya’s mother

Asha Devi, Nirbhaya’s mother, said she is feeling satisfied today because finally, her daughter got justice.

Talking to the media she said that the whole country was ashamed of this crime but today the nation got justice.

Thanking the judiciary and the government, Asha Devi called her fight a “long struggle” and expressed satisfaction that all the four convicts had finally been hanged to death.

“Finally, they have been hanged, it was a long struggle. Today we got justice, this day is dedicated to the daughters of the country. I thank the judiciary and government,” said Asha Devi.

The statement from Asha Devi comes after the Supreme Court dismissed the petition of Nirbhaya gang-rape case convict Pawan Gupta against the rejection of his mercy plea by the President and seeking a stay on execution thereby paving way for the execution of the convicts.

“The country’s daughters have got justice. Those people who have been with us for the past seven years…I want to thank the people of our country who supported us. The sun that rises tomorrow will be written in history. I want to thank the judiciary that Nirbhaya got justice today. I want to thank the President. I want to thank the court for rejecting the delay tactics. Finally, I want to thank two of our lawyers,”she said.