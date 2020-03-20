Know what Marry Com has to say during her quarantine

The pandemic has isolated Indian Boxing Champion Mar Kom from the world on the outside but it has given her a new meaning to freedom.

Mary Kom has self-isolated at her Delhi residence since returning from the this month’s Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jordan where she booked herself a second Olympic berth.

The precautionary measure was made necessary by a training trip to Italy before landing in Jordan even though the entire Indian team got COVID-19 negative certificates from the IOC.

“I am chilling, doing my exercises, taking care of my fitness and playing with my children after being away from them for almost one month,” Mary Kom told PTI in an interview.

“That’s the best part of this isolation, I am with my family through the day without having to think of anything. My appeal to everyone is don’t panic, try and stay at home if you can and spend time with your family,” she said.

“In my case, I have felt a sense of freedom with this isolation. I have realised that I am not feeling the stress of a daily schedule right now.”

The six-time world champion is also a sitting Rajya Sabha MP. On asking if she misses to be in Parliament.

“I hope to attend the last few days of the session. My isolation is till end of this month. Parliament will function for a few more days after that,” she said referring to the schedule of the ongoing budget session which runs till April 3.

“Right now, all I know is that my children are very happy. For 10-15 days, they have got their mom and that too without any interruption,” she quipped.

Relaxed she might be at home but Mary Kom said she understands the fear of the virus outbreak, which has killed more than 9,000 people globally.

In India four have died so far and the number of positive cases stands at more than 190 now.

“My children, out of innocence, ask me, ‘mama this virus will stay na?’ They are happy being at home playing and missing school but I know how serious it is. It is a scary situation and I hope everyone follows the health guidelines. It is crucial that everyone does,” she said.

“That’s the only way we can save ourselves. Everyone has to be careful,” she added.

“The precautions that I am taking include not giving appointments to anyone right now,” she further stated.