List of food items to stock when in Corona quarantine

The exponential spread of Corona could force the authorities to impose lock-down of affected regions which could impact the supply chain leading to a shortage of essential commodities. Here is a list of essential foodies that have a long shelf time and providing you with all the nutrients.

1 Rice: Rice can form a meal and leave you fulfilled without much ado. Rice has a long shelf life which is to your advantage in the time of quarantine.

2 Eggs: Eggs stay good for a long time if stored dry and cool. They also will provide the essential high-quality protein needed for your body.

3 Canned meat/fish: Meat which is the best source for protein that could be used by body readily, unfortunately, have a very less shelf time. But canned meat stays fresh longer and could provide a tasty and healthy meal in combination with rice. Canned meat has a high sodium content but could be used as a food source in times of emergency. Canned fish is a preferable alternative to meat.

4 Canned Veggies: Canned vegetables, like canned beans or peas, can be eaten as it is or mixed with other foods. They also provide a ton of protein, vitamins, and fiber which makes them perfect for a long quarantine. You can use them to make soup and salads as well. Canned vegetables taste good and last for a long long time on the shelf.

5 Canned Fruits: Fruits preserved in sugary syrup stays good for a long time. Sugary syrups are good preservatives. It is advisable to use canned fruits with fresh fruit juice rather than syrup to make it healthier and less caloric. Canned fruits fulfill everyday vitamin and mineral intake.

6 Pasta / Vermicelli: If bored of rice you can stock some of these staples to fulfill your Carbo needs. It is tasty and is liked by everybody, adults and children alike. The shelf life of these is long and can be prepared easily with less cooking gas- another commodity that you should save if the isolation lasts for a few months.

It is advisable to keep your houses stocked with essentials. However, do not stockpile and buy only that much you require