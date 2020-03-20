Latest NewsIndia

Madhya Pradesh Crisis : Kamal Nath steps down as CM, BJP set to form govt

Mar 20, 2020, 12:46 pm IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday tendered his resignation shortly before the floor test in the assembly. “I have decided to tender my resignation to the Governor today,” Kamal Nath told a press conference. With Kamal Nath’s resignation, the Congress has lost power in second state after Karnataka in less than a year.

CM Kamal Nath listed steps taken by his government for the development of Madhya Pradesh and upliftment of poor. “We started Yuva Swabhiman Yojna to reduce unemployment, made shelters for stray cows, we decided to construct a grand temple for Sita in Sri Lanka…All these things irked the BJP,” the Chief Minister said.

 

