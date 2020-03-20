Entertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Malavika Mohanan’s ‘hot and bold’ photos goes viral : See pics

Mar 20, 2020, 12:05 am IST
Less than a minute

The new hot and bold photos of actress Malavika Mohanan has gone viral on social media. The photos shared by the actress on her social media handle Instagram shows her near a pool.

Malavika Mohanan is an Indian film actress, who predominantly works in the Malayalam language films. She has also appeared in Tamil, Hindi and Kannada language films.

She is the daughter of cinematographer K. U. Mohanan, Malavika made her acting debut with the Malayalam romantic drama Pattam Pole in2013.

She won critical acclaim after appearing in Majid Majidi’s drama film, Beyond the Clouds released in 2017, portraying a dweller of Mumbai’s dhobi ghat area.

