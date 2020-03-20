Saudi arrests duo for drinking hand sanitizer to kill Coronavirus

Two men have been arrested after videos were posted online that appeared to show them drinking a disinfectant liquid not intended for human consumption, giving the false impression that it can protect against the coronavirus.

The young men were separately seen gulping down a sterilizer in a video that went viral, triggering a flurry of angry comments online. On Twitter, the public prosecution office said it ordered the men to be arrested for “drinking a disinfectant that is not suitable for human consumption” and “misleading people that it will protect them from the coronavirus”.

One Twitter user demanded the “most severe punishment” for the duo, saying they put other young people at risk as they could be tempted to imitate them.