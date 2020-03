UAE government has announced that there will be no holiday on Al Isra’a wal Miraj. Al Isra’a wal Miraj is expected to fall on Sunday. Al Isra’a wal Miraj is not listed in the official list of holidays for public and private sector workers.

The next public holiday in the UAE will be Eid Al Fitr.

Isra’a wal Miraj, also known as the Prophet’s Ascension or the Night Journey, marks the journeys of Prophet Mohammed from Makkah to Jerusalem and to heaven in a single night.