Yogi Adityanath: Rama Navami mela despite Covid pandemic,’Ramji will save us”

Yogi Adityanath government had decided to go ahead with the Rama Navami mela(Carnival) despite Ayodhya Chief MEdical Officers plea to postpone the event amid the Corona threat. Yogi administration disregarding the CMOs report claimed the CMO had never made such comments which would hurt Hindu sentiments. The carnival will be held from March 25 to April 2 as scheduled.

CMO Ghanshyam Singh, in a written appeal, warned the state government that the Covid-19 pandemics spread could not be contained in the mela where thousands flock to cherish Ram Navami.”We simply do not have the necessary resources to screen such a large number of people,” he said.

Rama Navami Mela always attracts a crowd in the order of thousands, but this time according to local administration the mela is of particular significance as it is the first such event after the supreme court verdict giving the disputed land to the Hindu litigants for Ram Temple construction.

“It (Mela) cannot be stopped…it will hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus….and this year it is more important…for the first time Lord Rama is free,” said Mahant Paramhans, an Ayodhya based saint.

The authorities will perform a Yajna for the safe conclusion of the mela.”Ramji(Lord Ram) will make sure that no harm comes to the devotees,” the saintly authority added.