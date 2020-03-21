Corona: Case filed against ‘Baby doll’ Singer Kanika Kapoor

It is tough times for Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor. Besides being infected with the Covid-19 virus the ‘Baby doll’ singer now faces a case filed for her socially irresponsible behavior causing the virus to spread more.

A man named Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a case against the singer and the case will be heard by Justice Sathish Chadra of Bihar High Court. The petitioner alleged Kanika of deliberately trying to spread the disease in the wake of Covid pandemic and attending several high profile parties attended by BJP seniors.

Kanika Kapoor herself hosted a party in Lucknow in which UP health minister Jay Pratap Singh also attended. Jay Pratap Singh and other 45 BJP leaders later were isolated but their test report came negative. Rajasthan BJP leader and former CM Vasundhara Raje and her son are now in self-quarantine after attending Kanika’s party in UP.