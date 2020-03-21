Coronavirus : Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen praises PM Narendra Modi, shares Tweet in Hindi

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen took to Hindi to circulate his awareness message on the coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 has taken the entire globe to a lockdown and every other activity has also come to a halt. The sporting fraternity has also been affected to a great extent. A number of tournaments, including domestic and international, have been postponed or shelved.

Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been postponed from March 29 to April 15. There may also be a chance that the tournament will be played without its foreign players. A few international series have also been postponed. Pietersen used Twitter as a platform to make his fans aware. He asked the people to stay at their homes as a much-needed precautionary measure.

In his message, he also tagged Bengal cricketer Shreevats Goswami and called him his Hindi teacher. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Namaste india hum sab corona virus ko harane mein ek saath hai , hum sab apne apne sarkar ki baat ka nirdes kare aur ghar me kuch Dino ke liye rahe , yeh samay hai hosiyaar rahene ka .App sabhi ko der sara pyaar My Hindi teacher – @shreevats1.”

Namaste india ? hum sab corona virus ko harane mein ek saath hai , hum sab apne apne sarkar ki baat ka nirdes kare aur ghar me kuch Dino ke liye rahe , yeh samay hai hosiyaar rahene ka .App sabhi ko der sara pyaar ? My Hindi teacher – @shreevats1 ?? — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) March 20, 2020

In the meantime, Narendra Modi, the Honourable Prime Minister of India, endorsed Pietersen’s words. He called the Englishman an explosive cricketer and pledged to fight coronavirus together. The PM replied to Pietersen and wrote, “Explosive batsmen who’ve seen teams through crises have something to say to us. We too will come together to fight COVID-19.”

Explosive batsmen who've seen teams through crises have something to say to us. We too will come together to fight COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/vSZCibHvzzhttps://t.co/XPXNhJ0Rlxhttps://t.co/0a7JcT4IVVhttps://t.co/wEIFA6ZehQhttps://t.co/e63GDehTOg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020

After the Indian PM reverted to him, Pietersen was over the moon. Yet again he used Hindi and reverted to the colossus personality. Pietersen replied to the PM and wrote, “Shukriya Modi ji , aapki leadership bhi kaafi bispotak hai (thank you Mr Modi, your leadership is also very explosive)”