“Coronavirus is a ploy by Amit Shah to remove us from Shaheen Bagh”,say protestors

The numbers of COVID19 infected patients crossed the 200-mark on Friday, and was confirmed to be 236 by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) by the time this report was published.

However, Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ claims that coronavirus is a ploy by Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to get them to end the protests.

Their blind hatred is gonna cost us big. Why don’t someone from bollywood from goes there to make them understand the gravity of situation? pic.twitter.com/FWaaLzdMJZ — Atul Ahuja (@atulahuja_) March 20, 2020

The ‘protestor’ can be heard arguing how coronavirus can also happen to those who travel in metro but no one is asking them to stop. However, everyone wants Shaheen Bagh protests to end, she argues. “Is it necessary we will get coronavirus if we come to protests? It can happen in our homes also. Are we not stepping out of homes? We are going out of houses, children are going to school, taking metro, going to market. 10 people sitting in Parliament and talking. Won’t they get infected? It is an excuse to remove the protests. Either by Amit Shah or by Kejriwal,” she says.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged India’s 1.3 billion citizens to put themselves under self-curfew on Sunday to protect themselves from the coronavirus, hours after the government announced it was barring all international flights from landing in the country for a week starting March 22.