Coronavirus: Shah Rukh Khan shares a video message

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has shared a video message to all his fans and followers. In the video that he shared on his Instagram page, Khan urged people to follow instructions and not panic amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

“I appeal to all the people to avoid public places, and to avoid commuting by trains and buses if not absolutely necessary. The next 10-15 days are extremely, extremely crucial. To fight this crisis the government and the citizens have to put up a strong joint fight. So I appeal again, please do not panic. Please be careful about misinformation. And please follow the instructions and guidelines issued by the state government”, Khan said in the video.