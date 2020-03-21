Deepika Padukone’s monokini look is too hot: See pics

A recent photoshoot of Deepika Padukone is a visual feast for her fans. Deepika posted a new bunch of pictures from her photo-shoot for Elle India Magazine’s March 2020 issue.

In one set of black-and-white photos, Deepika is seen chilling on a sandy beach in a monokini. More pictures from the photoshoot show Deepika frolicking on the beach and a close-up of her tanned, sun-kissed skin. She is featured on the cover of the magazine’s March issue.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s sports film, namely ’83. She presents this Ranveer Singh starrer as a producer and will play the role of former captain of Indian Cricket team Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Dev.