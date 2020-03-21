Here are some unknown facts about the singer Neha Kakkar : See Pics

Neha Kakkar is an Indian playback singer.She competed on season 2 of the television reality show Indian Idol in 2006 and was a judge on the tenth and eleventh season of the same show i.e. Indian Idol 10 and 11 respectively.She also appeared in Comedy Circus Ke Taansen in 2014 on Sony TV. She had judged a singing reality show on Zee TV named Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs.

Here are 10 facts that we all need to know about…

1. Neha Kakkar is a daughter of samosawala. Her father used to sell samosas outside of school and college to earn a living. They had a low phase in their lives financially but right now with all the three siblings into the music we know where they stand. Definitely a proud moment for their parents.

2. In India, Neha Kakkar is one of the most followed on Instagram as well as other social media platforms. She has a total number of 33.4 million followers on Instagram, 857.4k followers on Twitter, 17 million on Facebook and 8.88 million subscribers on YouTube.

3. Neha Kakkar started her career for the Meet Bros and had her first album Neha-The Rock Star.

4. Neha Kakkar has confessed to being a die-hard fan of Shah Rukh Khan. And so she has also written SRK anthem dedicated to him.

5. Neha started singing at the age of 4 singing for Mata Ki Chowkis.

6. Another nickname that has been given to Neha Kakkar has been Selfie Queen. She loves taking selfies as well as she is very much active on TikTok making dance videos.

7. Neha Kakkar is very strong when it comes to standing up for herself. She has faced much criticism and hate from people. But she always stood strong and fought over all the hate.

8. In the Bollywood industry, she is one of the highest-paid female singers. She is also at the top listed. From earning 50rs at jagaratas presently she is one of the most earning singers.

9. Talking about her success, Neha Kakkar has performed numerous live concerts. Not just in the country but worldwide more than 1000 shows.

10. Neha Kakkar was not formally introduced to music. She had no proper schooling for music and it was all self-taught.