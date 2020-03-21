Indian Railways announces cancellation of 3700 trains

Indian Railway had announced cancellation of around 3700 trains on Sunday. The trains were cancelled in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for a ‘janata curfew’ on Sunday to curb the coronavirus spread. It includes 2400 passenger trains and 1300 express trains.

All long-distance mail or express and intercity trains originating between 4 am and 10 pm on March 22 will also remain cancelled. None of the trains will ply from any railway station across the country from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday. At the same time, those trains which have already started the journey in the long distance route will not be called off.

“Keeping in view the fact that the demand for rail travel will be vastly reduced during the janata curfew between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday, zonal railways are hereby advised to regulate services. All passenger trains originating between March 21-22 midnight to 10 pm on March 22 shall not run. However, passenger train already on the go at 7 am on that day will be allowed to reach their destinations”, read a circular issued to all zonal railway chiefs.