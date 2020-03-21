Janata Curfew on March 22 : Here’s all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged India’s 1.3 billion citizens to put themselves under self-curfew on Sunday to protect themselves from the coronavirus, hours after the government announced it was barring all international flights from landing in the country for a week starting March 22.

# No passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday in view of the “Janta curfew”.

#Delhi : All markets in Delhi will remain closed for three days (21-23 March) in wake of coronavirus. Delhi Haats will remain closed. All malls except grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops will be closed. Delhi Metro will not run on Sunday.

#Karnataka : All bars and pubs to remain closed from Saturday till March 31 in Karnataka. In all city municipal corporations across the state, restaurants including cafes cannot serve food in-house, only takeaways will be allowed.

#Maharashtra: State government has ordered a complete shutdown in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, except essential services and public transport. This is not a holiday, avoid crowding. Banks to remain open in the state.

#Odisha: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced Odd-Even formula for public transportation including for buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws. There will be no bar for private vehicles, Government vehicles and for vehicles hired in hospitals.

#Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath has appealed to postpone all religious, spiritual, social, cultural, and auspicious programmes till 2nd April in the state. All restaurants, hotels, sweet shops, food stalls, cafe, and other eateries will remain closed in Lucknow till 31st March.