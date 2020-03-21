PM Narendra Modi praises Love Aaj Kal star’s Coronavirus initiative, shares on twitter

‘Love Aaj Kal’ may not have done well in the box office. But Karthik Aryan seems to especially hold a grudge towards the virus which emptied theaters soon after its release. The monologue specialist shared his performance against Coronavirus on Twitter which even grabbed the attention of PM Narendra Modi.

Taking to his twitter handle, Modi shared Kartik’s monologue and wrote, ‘The young actors have something to say.. Its time to be ‘Zyada Savdhan’ and do ‘Corona ka Punchnama’! #IndiaFightsCorona’

Kartik had shared the video of his monologue on all his social media handles and it became a rage on the internet in no time.