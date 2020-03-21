PM Narendra Modi’s Corona clap has backing of yoga shastra

PM Narendra Modi has urged the people of the country to observe Sunday as ‘Janata Curfew’ a day without any social interference, to be spent at the isolation of once home. He had also urged to clap utensils and hands in a unique way to thank the medical professionals sweating to control the pandemic bidding their own life.

Though the Indian premiers Corona clap could well be borrowed from Brazil and Italy, doing the big pot banging which was to protest against the sloth-handling of Coronavirus situation in the states, staunch supporters of Modi are definite that it has a scientific background.

With Yoga Shastra, the human palm has 30 acupressure points, the proper activation of which will trigger the heart and lung function to its best capacity. Clapping the hands is the best way to trigger all these 30 points and increases the immunity. Astrologers are of the opinion that blowing a conch- against Corona is a better option than banging the pots on Sunday night. The sound of the conch fills positive energy in the atmosphere and will ward of Coronavirus, astrologers claim.