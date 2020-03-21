Setback to Congress: 22 rebel Congress MLAs joined BJP

As expected by everyone, the rebel MLAs of Congress had joined BJP in Madhya Pradesh. A total of 22 MLAs including six ministers had joined BJP. The MLAs had earlier tendered their resignations from the post.

All the 22 Congress MLA’s met BJP national president J.P. Nadda. Jyotiraditya Scindia was present at the moment when they met Nadda. Two key leaders of BJP in Madhya Pradesh — Narendra Tomar and Kailash Vijayvargiya were also in attendance. Madhya Pradesh government led by veteran Congress leader has resigned on Friday.

Earlier on March 11, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the saffron party. Scindia was associated with the Congress for the last 18 years. His family has a long-standing association with the Congress party. Jyotoraditya Scindia’s father late Madhavrao Scindia has been a Congress stalwart during his time.