A truck rammed to a divider in Mumbai-Pune Expressway at 5 am on Saturday. The impact was such that the truck soon caught fire after the accident. The burning truck caused heavy traffic congestion on the expressway on busy hours. However, the traffic was restored after some time.

The truck driver has been shifted to MGM Hospital for treatment. There were no casualties reported in the accident. Meanwhile, the traffic has been delayed for some time due to the accident.