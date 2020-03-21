Wardha terrified with double murder of Mother and son

he crime rate in the country is on the rise. To top the recent surge in murders, double murder of a Mother and son at Wardha had shaken Mumbaikars yesterday.

In Nimgawan, Wardha, the murder of a mother and son has taken place. The incident triggered a sense of insecurity in the area. Janabai Nilakantha Raut is the mother’s name and Surendra Nilakantha Raut is the child’s name. As per reports, the deceased were assaulted with a heavy weapon and there are deep wounds inflicted on head and body of both victims.

The incident took place on Thursday night and the police arrived at the scene. Police officials have reportedly got some cues of the attack by unidentified men on a bike ride through the fields late at night.

Murder has been registered in Poonagaon police station and an investigation is ongoing.