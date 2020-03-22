Coronavirus : Residents practice clapping ahead of Janata Curfew ; Watch Video

PM Narendra Modi has requested all Indians to come out in their balcony and applaud the services extended by airlines’ staff, the cleanliness staff, those who deliver food, those who drive railways, bus or autorickshaws, government officials, policemen and the media etc, by clapping. Terming them as ‘Rashtra Rakshaks’, PM Modi said that the country was indebted to their services.

While the announcement has invited both praises and flak, people are showing interest to make it a hit. The residents of a Bengaluru Housing Society even practised clapping and beating plates. Several housing societies followed the suit.