Coronavirus: Union government orders for complete lockdown

The union government on Sunday has ordered to impose a complete lockdown in 75 districts across the country. The lockdown will be imposed to only 75 districts that have reported coronavirus infection and deaths. This include Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, East Delhi, North Delhi, North West Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata.

This was was decided at high level a meeting on Sunday with Chief Secretaries of all states called by the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Misra.

The union government has made it clear that only Only essential services will operate in these 75 districts and state governments have been asked to expand the list depending on their assessment of the situation.

“The state governments may expand the list depending on their assessment of the situation. It was noted that several state governments have already issued orders in this regard”, the cabinet note reads.

As of Sunday afternoon, India had reported 341 cases of COVID-19 with the toll rising to seven.