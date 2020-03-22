Coronavirus Update: Country stops printing of newspapers and publications

In an unprecedented move, a country in Gulf region has decided to stop the printing of newspapers,magazines and publications. The decision was taken to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus in the country.

Sultanate of Oman has announced this. The decision was taken by Supreme Committee for Dealing with COVID-19. As per this the printing, distribution and sale of all newspapers, magazines and publications has been suspended.

The committee has imposed strict regulations to curb the deadly disease. The committee also decided reduce the number of employees in public offices to 30% in order to ensure the smoothness of workflow and perform vital duties. The remaining 70% will accordingly continue to work from home as decided by their employers.