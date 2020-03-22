Fahadh Faasil’s role in Akhil Sathyan’s film revealed

It has been earlier confirmed that Fahadh Faasil will play the lead role in the film directed by debutante director Akhil Sathyan. Now the details about the character of Fahadh Faasil has been revealed.

Akhil Sathyan is the the son of veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad. Earleir this year his twin brother Anoop Sathyan has made his directorial debut through the film ‘Varane Aavashyamund’. Shoot for Akhil’s film is still progressing. The film is produced by Sethu Mannarkad of Full Moon Cinema .

Fahadh plays the role of fun filled character of a Mumbai-based Malayali youth. The film’s narrative is centered around his journey from Mumbai to Kerala and then to Goa.