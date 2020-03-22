Latest NewsIndia

Government increases VAT on Petrol, Diesel by 4%

Mar 22, 2020, 01:46 pm IST
The Value Added Tax(VAT) on petrol and diesel prices will see a hike of 4 per cent with effect from Sunday. VAT on diesel prices will increase from 22 per cent to 26 per cent, whereas VAT on petrol will be increased from 30 to 34 per cent.

” In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (5) of section 4 of the Rajasthan Value Added Tax Act, 2003 (Act No.4 of 2003), the state government being of the opinion that it is expedient in the public interest so to do, hereby makes the following amendments in Schedule-VI appended to the said Act, with effect from 22.03.2020,” read the official statement.

