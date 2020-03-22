India to become global hub in electronics manufacture, Cabinet approves amendment

With the aim to boost domestic manufacturing along with attracting investment in electronic component manufacturing, the Union Cabinet today has approved three schemes chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Electronics, Information Technology, and Communications, informed reporters here today that the scheme has been revised with the intention of providing joint services with the global infrastructure through electronic manufacturing clusters. He said that these clusters would strengthen the promotion of the ESDM category and help promote the car offer system in the country and also promote innovation.

By investing in the relevant sectors, the sector will grow and generate income as well as taxation.

The Cabinet also approved the inclusion of the Ayush Health and Wellness Center on the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the National Ayush Mission. In this regard, a proposal has been made for the expenditure of Rs 40,995 crore. The scheme will primarily boost domestic manufacturing and attract large investments in mobile phone manufacturing and specified electronic components including Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) units.

By incorporating the Ayush Health and Wellness Center into the National Ayash Mission, the Ayush Health Services will be easily accessible to the public. The Cabinet made another important decision and decided to set up a special industrial center for pharmaceuticals and medical equipment with the financial assistance of Rs. 13760 crore. It will provide employment opportunities to 2 million people.