Iran Supreme leader accuses US virus to wipe out humanity,death toll 1685

Iran declared 129 new covid deaths as the total count surged to 1685 on Sunday.Iran also snubbed US aide to help fight the disease-as it alleged US hands behind the engineered virus designed to kill humans,according to Iranian sources.

The Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei on Sunday aligned remarkably to Chinese claims of Covid as a US bio-weapon designed to wipe out a percentage of world population.Iran under the crushing sanctions imposed by US blocking the trade of Iranian oil across the globe chose to refuse the aide,even under Covid threat.

“I do not know how real this accusation is but when it exists, who in their right mind would trust you to bring them medication?” Khamenei said. “Possibly your medicine is a way to spread the virus more.”Khamenei was quoted as saying by a local media. He also alleged without offering any evidence that the virus “is specifically built for Iran using the genetic data of Iranians which they have obtained through different means.”

Khamenei’s comments are in line with Chinese government spokesman Lijian Zhao who tweeted earlier this month that it “might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! The US owe(s) us an explanation!”. This provoked the US to summon Chinese envoy and ask for an explanation. Both the US and China had blamed each other that the virus is a genetically modified weapon aimed at the other.