Italian PM:”Italy through most difficult times since second world war”

Closing all unnecessary production activities from Saturday evening and entering a total lock-down, PM Giuseppe Conte in a state address said Italy is experiencing the most difficult crisis since the second post-war period.

“Only production activities deemed vital for national production will be allowed,”. To announce it, live on Facebook, Prime Minister Conte. The new measures have been introduced to contain the spread of coronavirus, in the face of the continuous growth of the infections. On Saturday alone 800 people are dead contracting the virus.

The emergency decree will be on effect from Sunday.