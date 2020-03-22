KPCC President accuses Pinarayi of foul play in reinstating Sriram amid Covid panic

‘Taking Covid panic as a cover the state government is resorting to the shameless act of reinstating Sriram Venkataraman back to service’, accused KPCC President Mullappally Ramachandran here at Trivandrum.

The Kerala government today, on Sunday had reinstated Sriram Venkataraman IAS back to service after a long suspension. Sriram was accused of driving a car inebriated state causing the death of a young journalist KM Basheer near Museum Police station, Trivandrum. Sriram Venkataraman deemed as an able IAS officer is said to helm govt departments in its effort to curb the Covid19 pandemic as it brims a dangerous exponential stage of spread.

As per sources CM obliged to pressure from top bureaucrats including Chief Secretary Tom Jose IAS to avail Sriram’s service owing to the acute conditions. The Journalista association had pleaded earlier to CM Pinarayi Vijayan for suspending Sriram until his clearance from the case,as his presence in service could topple a just investigation.

The state government and Kerala Police had faced severe criticism on the handling of the case right from the start, failing to collect the blood samples which is widely seen as a lapse or meditated effort to loosen the case on the top official.