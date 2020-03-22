Priyanka Chopra shares her latest pics with Nick Jonas during self isolation : See Pics

The netizens and the celebs are urging each other to self-isolate and put their quarantine mode on for everyone’s safety. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are sending fans love as they continue to isolate themselves amid the COVID-19 crisis.

They are also sharing how they are making this period productive by staying at home. The latest one is straight from the Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra’s residence in the US. In her latest snap, we can see her napping on the lap of her singer-husband, Nick Jonas.

Of course, the couple indeed looks cute and are setting a right example of ‘staying at home’ under any circumstance. We can also see her pet having a rest time along with couple. Not many are following this important rule and are showing a callous attitude towards it. The couple also recently sent ‘positive vibes’ and ‘love’ to the fans, asking them to take precautions.