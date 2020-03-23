Covid Update: State government announces statewide curfew

The Punjab government has announced a statewide curfew to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state. The statewide curfew was announced by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday. The state government forced to take this decision as people did not fully obeyed the instructions given by the authorities.

As per this only essential services will be allowed to function. No relaxations will be provided during the curfew period, and those seeking exemption would have to show a specific purpose. They will then be provided permission for a specific time period.

This decision came into immediate effect as people were not adhering to lockdown rules appropriately. The Deputy Commissioners have been directed to issue orders accordingly.

Till now 21 cases of coronavirus infection has been reported from the state with one death.