Public parking fee exemption announced UAE

Sharjah City Municipality announced a free parking for the public starting from March 23, 2020, until further notice. The municipality in a statement issued on Monday has said that it has decided to exempt the public parking users from parking fees, starting from March 23 until further notice. This decision comes in line with the Covid-19 coronavirus precautionary measures to preserve public health and safety.