Public parking fee exemption announced UAE

Free parking for vehicles announced in UAE. The decision was taken amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Sharjah City Municipality has announced this.
Sharjah City Municipality announced that it has decided to exempt the puplic parking users from parking fees, starting from 23 March 2020 until further notice. This decision comes in line with the precautionary measures to preserve public health and safety. The municipality calls upon motorists to adhere to the parking rules and regulations, as the parking inpectors will monitor any misuse of parking spaces such as double parking, preventing other using the parking spaces, hence causing negative impact on traffic.
Sharjah City Municipality announced a free parking for the public starting from March 23, 2020, until further notice. The municipality in a statement issued on Monday has said that it has decided to exempt the public parking users from parking fees, starting from March 23 until further notice. This decision comes in line with the Covid-19 coronavirus precautionary measures to preserve public health and safety.
