Release date of ‘Master’ trailer starring Vijay announced

The release date of upcoming Tamil film ‘Master’ starring Vijay has announced. The film which was scheduled for April 9 has also been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The film is directed by y Lokesh Kanagaraj of ‘Kaithi’ fame. The film has Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Vijay Sethupati, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das playing the vital roles.

The trailer of Vijay’s highly anticipated film Master will release on March 25, according to reports. It was supposed to be released on Sunday, but was pushed due to Janata curfew.