Touching words of Saudi envoy, every Indian can be proud of

Saudi envoy to India, Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati in an interview given to PTI, said India is an asset to international and regional efforts in its fight against the deadly virus and to reduce the impact of the pandemic in the health of the global community.

The envoys touching words came days after a telephonic conference between PM Narendra Modi and the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasizing the need for coordinated efforts to address the global challenge the world is facing in the wake of Covid pandemic.

“Saudi Arabia views India as an important strategic partner. India is an important asset to international and regional integration efforts to deal with the current situation and minimize its impact on the health of the global community. We are working closely with the Indian government in this regard,” the envoy said. The empowering words of Al Sati come when India also joined the global efforts to find a cure for the deadly disease.