Coronavirus: Chinese smartphone company to donate N95 masks in India

Chinese handset maker Vivo on Tuesday said it is in touch with the government authorities to ascertain the need of essential supplies and will donate N95 masks in India amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

It’s a difficult time and the world needs all the help it can get.

We are doing our bit to help curb the spread of COVID-19.#vivontGiveUp #CoronaVirus #Covid19 #StayHome #FlattenTheCurve #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/6gXG2s3IHw — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) March 24, 2020

“We are in touch with government authorities to ascertain the need of essential supplies and will be working closely with them over the next few weeks to help whatever we can.

“As a first step we are in the process of procuring and donating surgical and N95 masks for doctors and healthcare workers,” Nipun Marya, Director, Brand Strategy at Vivo India, said in a statement.

Additionally, the company has also rescheduled the launch of its upcoming mid-range smartphone — Vivo V19 — with a dual-camera punch-hole and quad-camera system.