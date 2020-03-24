Coronavirus: Prestigious centres in Abudhabi closed

UAEs hot spot attractions Yas Mall, World Trade Center and all centers operated by Aldar group will be closed starting from Tuesday. The shut down is a day earlier than the proposed date set by authorities.

“In light of the UAE Government’s decision to close all commercial centers for a renewable two-week period, Aldar Properties has taken the decision to adhere to this directive a day earlier than required, and close all malls operating under its retail portfolio, effective March 24. This includes Yas Mall, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Shams Boutik at Al Reem Island, and Al Jimi Mall and Remal Mall in Al Ain,” Aldar said in a statement.

Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and pharmacies are excluded from the closures and will remain open during the period. The food and delivery business will run, though only home delivery orders will be entertained. A spokesman for Aldar company said the health and well being of its customers and the community is the topmost priority of the company. He added that the company will continue to work closely with all relevant authorities to ensure the effective implementation of all directives issued by the Government.