Coronavirus : “We had a lot of time to prepare but Modi Govt failed to act promptly”,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the country as a whole should have taken the threat of coronavirus much more seriously and should have better prepared.

‘I am feeling sad, because this was completely avoidable. We had time to prepare. We should have taken this threat much more seriously and have been much better prepared,’ he said in a tweet.

He said this in response to a tweet of a doctor Kamna Kakkar, who said she is frustrated in view of shortage of N95 masks and took a swipe at the beating of ‘thalis’ and applause on the call given by PM Modi.

Prior to this, Rahul had on February 12 also said that the Central government should take the coronavirus threat seriously and must address the issue immediately.

Besides, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also alleged that the government is criminally culpable of not defining specifications of personal protection equipment for doctors and health workers till March 2. He also demanded an answer from PM Modi.

‘Dear PM, the government is criminally culpable of not defining ‘Specifications’ of Personal Protection Equipment for Doctors-Health Workers between 1st Feb-2nd March, 2020; Permitting export of PPE material, Masks, Ventilatos upto 19th March. Nation needs to know,’ he said on Twitter.

He also said there is something wrong with the Central government’s strategy to fight COVID-19.