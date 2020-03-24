Cristiano Ronaldo shares his photos with sisters during self-quarantine

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is making sure to keep himself on the top of his game and is often seen working. Now, in a snap surfaced online, where Ronaldo was seen showing off his abs as he posed with his sisters.

Ronaldo had visited Madeira to visit his ailing mother who had suffered from a heart stroke and is still there with his kids and girlfriend Georgia Rodriguez. All the league games of Serie A, EPL, La Liga, and Bundesliga have been postponed due to coronavirus crisis. Most of these footballers and sports personalities are urging the fans to stay at home to avoid the outspread of the virus further. For now, check out the snap that surfaced online.