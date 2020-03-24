How UAE fights back the dreaded Corona virus? 3 pronged strategy to resist the spread

UAE, a natural target for a global pandemic- being a busy transit point between the East and the West has so far curbed the spread of pandemic with 198 Covid19 positive cases and two deaths.

This is how the Arab Emirate arranges its defense lines against the dreaded Coronavirus. The three-pronged new strategy is aimed to put a break for the fast-spreading pandemic.

The Ministry promotes residents to stay indoors: Ministry of interior advises people to leave their homes only for an emergency. The government had issued free internet through mobile for the residents who do not have a home internet connection. Students can continue to follow the curriculum through online courses available through the net.

All Malls, restaurants Vegetable and Fish markets to be closed: On Monday, as a tough step to choke the pandemic, the authorities had issued a 48 hour time window for these establishments to close its operations. These facilities will be in a lock-down starting this Thursday.

Pharmacies and supermarkets will be open: Pharmacies, Union Co-ops, groceries will remain open. Only whole salers will be open for fish, meat and Vegetable markets.