Migrant labors flee from Kerala amid Covid scare,Check points to the East choked

Migrant laborers from Eastern states started to flee Kerala amid rising Coronavirus scare. The fleeing of workers to their homes at Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar was at a peak before the railway announced a 10-day shut-down of its services.

Kerala entered a total lock-down yesterday as a precautionary measure to stop the contagion. An official in Ranchi said about 3,000-4,000 people reached the city on an average every day over the past week on the Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express. The Pune-Danapur Express transported over 4,000 people to Bihar on Sunday alone before rail services were stopped.

However, the last batch of these commuters got stranded midway due to the closure of checkpoints and transport systems shutdown. Authorities, not foreseeing such a circumstance are now scrambling to provide temporary shelters to the stranded labor exodus.