Coronavirus : Yogi govt to deliver essential goods to residents at door steps during 21-day lockdown

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his second address to the nation coronavirus announced a 21-day lockdown across the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday assured the citizens of the state that the government has enough stock of essential items.

Yogi Adityanath also said that 23 crore people of Uttar Pradesh will not witness any shortage of the essential commodities like milk, vegetables, medicines, etc. He stated that for the safety of people, this lockdown has been implemented and will help in preventing the further spread of the coronavirus.

“I would like to assure the 23 crore people of Uttar Pradesh that we have enough stock of essential items like vegetables,milk,medicines etc. For the safety of you and your family don’t step out of your houses & maintain social distance”, Yogi Adityanath said.

“From tomorrow vegetables, milk, fruits, medicines and other essential commodities will be delivered to your door steps for which we have identified more than 10,000 vehicles. I appeal to you to not go to market to buy essential items”, he said.

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 24, 2020