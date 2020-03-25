COVID 19 :Prince Charles tests positive

The Prince of Wales, a member of the royal family of UK, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, confirmed by Clarence House. Prince Charles, 71, displayed mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”, a spokesman said. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested and the result came out negative.

Recently, a royal aide at Buckingham Palace was reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus while Queen Elizabeth II was still at her London residence. The 93-year-old monarch shifted out of the palace to Windsor Castle indefinitely a week prior, as a “precaution” after all her engagements were cancelled and reports say she is healthy.

According to UK media reports, it is not known how close the royal aide in question had been to the Queen but every member of Royal Household staff the person came into contact with has since been placed under self-isolation.

“The worker tested positive before the Queen left for Windsor. But the palace has 500 members of staff so, like any workplace, it’s not inconceivable it would be affected in some stage,” The Sun quoted a royal source as saying.