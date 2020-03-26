FM Sitharaman announces Covid-19 relief package

As world nations announce aide packages to help people survive tough situations amid the Covid-19 outbreak, Indian FM Nirmala Sitaraman announced a relief package focusing food and cash transfer at its core.

The mega economic package of the central government highlights is to provide subsidized ration and easing compliance requirements to help beat coronavirus-led slowdown. Sitharaman announced free LPG cooking gas cylinders for 8.3 Cr BPL families. An extra 500 Rs will be credited to 20 Cr women having ‘JanDhan’ accounts to help survive Corona shutdown. Senior Citizens, Widows, and Divyang(Physically challenged) will get 1000 RS as two installments to their accounts as a direct beneficiary transfer. She also announced Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package for the daily wage earners, women workers, and migrant workers as the country remains in a 21-day lockdown period.

Assuring ‘No one will remain hungry’FM Sitharaman said the government will bring in food, cash relief amid coronavirus crisis and urged all to co-operate with nations 21-day lock-down for curbing the Pandemic