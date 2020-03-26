Ford to recall 2.6 lakh cars for technical problems

Around 268,000 cars manufactured by Ford will be recalled by the company due to technical reasons. Ford is to recall these cars from North America to repair doors that could open unexpectedly or may not close.

The cars include Ford Fusion and Ford Lincoln MKZ made between 2014 through 2016 and Ford Fiesta made in between 2014 and 2015. The cars in Mexico, U.S. territories and 16 states with high temperatures are affected.

As per Ford, a lever in the door latch can crack and fail. Typically doors won’t close when it fails, but customers may be able to latch it after repeated attempts. If that happens, the doors could open while the cars are in motion.

Dealers will replace the side door latches. Owners will be notified starting May 4. Vehicles that are or have been registered in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Washington are affected.