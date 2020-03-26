Interesting facts about Shweta Menon you may be unaware of: See pics

Shweta Menon is an award winning Malayalam actress who has been acted in all south-Indian language films and even in Bollywood. She is also a model and television anchor.

She won Femina Miss India Asia Pacific 1994.

Starting her career as an actress in Malayalam she made her debut in Bollywood. It was the film Ishq released in 1997.

She received critical praise and several accolades including the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress for her performances in Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha (2009) and Salt N’ Pepper (2011).

In 2018, she contested in the Malayalam reality TV series Bigg Boss and was eliminated after 36 episodes.

She was married to Bollywood model, Bobby Bhonsle, but ended up in divorce. On 18 June 2011, she married Sreevalsan Menon, a native of Thrissur, who works in Mumbai.

She had her first child, a daughter, Sabaina Menon on 27 September 2012. The delivery was recorded on camera as part of the film Kalimannu.

Shwetha Menon was charged with insulting the Indian flag at a fashion show on 5 January 2004. The show was organized by NIFD at a resort, where Menon walked the ramp allegedly with the tricolour wrapped around her body.