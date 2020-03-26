Lockdown: Doordarshan to re-telecast these ‘classic’ series

India’s national telecasting agency Doordarshan will soon relaunch its classic series’s – Ramayana and Mahabharata again. The decision was made as the country is going through a national lockdown for 21 days to contain the spread of coronavirus. This was informed by Shashi Shekhar, CEO of Prasar Bharti (Doordarshan and All India Radio).

“Hopeful of sharing schedule by end of day today. Technical and Logistics issues being worked out”, he tweeted. The Prasar Bharti is working on broadcasting BR Chopra’s Mahabharata and Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana in a specific time slot.