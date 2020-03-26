Lockdown: Union minister’s advice to police is winning the internet

The union government has announced a lockdown all over the country for next 21 days as a measure to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country. All most all states has also imposed lockdown to block people from stepping out of homes.

Ever since the government has urged people to stay at home and maintain social distancing to curb the coronavirus outbreak there are umpteen covidiots who are purposely flouting rules and meandering aimlessly on practically deserted streets and also encouraging people to resort to risky social behaviours.

Police has been entrusted with preventing people from going out unnecessarily. Now a social media message by former Army chief and union minister VK Singh has won the heart of netizens. VK Singh in a lighthearted manner reminded of people of the importance of social distancing to break the chain of Covid-19 infection and also takes a jibe on the lockdown offenders who have been deliberately violating orders.

“I watched videos of police using force against lockdown offenders. It’s quite wrong. I urge all police personnel not to forget to wear gloves. You are risking your life while disciplining some fools. Thank you”, tweeted VK Singh. Gen Singh (R) reminded the police to wear gloves as they use the sticks on deter people from loitering around amidst the lockdown to prevent getting infected with coronavirus.